NewsWater main break affecting Cranbrook’s 28th Avenue South SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff July 22, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay)The City of Cranbrook said a water main break has occurred on 28th Avenue South between 7th and 9th Street South.“An emergency water shut off was needed that will affect a large area of residents,” said the City.The City anticipated waters will have to be turned off for the majority of the day in order to repair the water main.“We appreciate your patience dealing with this inconvenience.”