Al Dyck and Lynnette Wray passing the "Presidential torch" at Moir Park on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary)

Lynnette Wray is serving as President of Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary for the 2020/21 year, transferring leadership from Past-President Al Dyck.

Also serving as the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR), Wray is taking on the extra responsibility with Rotary.

The “Presidential torch” was officially passed from Dyck to Wray at the Moir Park Field House this week.

In a release, both expressed their deep appreciation for each and every Sunrise Rotarian and their efforts to live by Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”.

