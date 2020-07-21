UPDATE (1:31 pm):

Kimberley RCMP also confirmed the truck that was previously thought to be connected to the robbery, is not involved in the Tuesday incident.

Just past 8:00 am, Kimberley RCMP were alerted that a gas station on Warren Avenue was robbed.

“A lone male entered the building and sprayed the clerk with bear spray,” said police. “The suspect stole the cash drawer along with lotto tickets.”

RCMP said the suspect then ran off behind the building and is believed to have a firearm.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from a neighbouring business while the Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Service attended the scene and are continuing to assist with the investigation.

“Previously the RCMP released a photo of a truck in the area at the same time. Officers have since spoken to the registered owner of that vehicle and it is not connected to the robbery,” confirmed RCMP.

Anyone that may have further details is asked to contact Kimberley RCMP at (250) 427-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:46 am):

Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck allegedly connected to a robbery in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Police have limited details at this time, but say the truck is a dark Chevrolet 4×4 truck with a trailer hitch.

RCMP did not provide a licence plate number for the vehicle.

If seen, RCMP are asking the public to avoid approaching the vehicle and instead call 911.

More details are anticipated from Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP later in the day Tuesday.