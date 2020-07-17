The illegal meat scraps dumped near Sparwood sometime the week of July 12th, 2020. (Supplied by WildSafeBC Elk Valley)

WildSafeBC Elk Valley said meat bones were illegally found dumped nearby a powerline in the Sparwood area this week.

“Dumping meat scraps will attract wildlife and jeopardize the safety of people recreating nearby,” said WildSafeBC Elk Valley.

The scraps were found by a volunteer with the South Rockies Grizzly Bear Project while checking trees for grizzly bear hair samples.

Anyone that witnesses illegal dumping is asked to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277.