BC RCMP said the man that was recently declared missing from Alberta, and believed to be in the Elk Valley or Lake Koocanusa area has been found safe and sound.

“The Elk Valley RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 34-year-old man reported missing has been located back in Alberta,” said police.

“He is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.”

The man was first reported missing on Thursday, July 16th.