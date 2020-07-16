The City of Cranbrook will be upgrading its wastewater lagoons located just north of the City thanks to $7.3-million in funding from the Federal and Provincial Governments.

The City of Cranbrook said that work on the project is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.

Learning of its success in funding earlier in July, Cranbrook will receive $4.1-million from the Government of Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and a further $3.2-million from B.C.’s Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. On top of that, the City itself is contributing $822,066 to the project.

“This is a project that is important to the City’s wastewater system to complete. Without this funding from the Government of Canada and the Province of BC, it would have been very difficult for us to do,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “We are very thankful for the funding and are very glad that we can proceed at this time and do the necessary repairs than need to be done.”

The project is called the Wastewater Lagoons and Influent Trunk Main Upgrade, and the City said it will involve replacing all the piping between and under the lagoons, and upgrading and installing a new trunk main that enters the lagoons. As well, the slopes of the interior dykes will be regarded and the exterior dyke along Joseph creek will be armored to prevent erosion.

“Design work is already underway for this project, with ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. undertaking the influent trunk main design and McElhanney Ltd. managing the design around the lagoon dyke slope regrading and Joseph Creek armoring components of the project,” said the City of Cranbrook.

As the project moves forward, Cranbrook will publish regular updates.