NewsSPECIAL REPORT: Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe on illicit drug crisis in BC SHARE ON: Ashley Roberts, staff July 16, 2020 BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. (Photo supplied by BC Coroners Service)Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.We touched on a number of topics including:BC reporting its highest death toll from illicit drugs for the second straight month in JuneHigh drug toxicity death rates among the five health authorities in BCAdditional drugs being mixed fentanyl leading to fatal resultsPossible funding increase for safe injection/overdose prevention sites in the provinceSurging rates of Indigenous overdose deaths in 2020How the public health emergency on illicit drugs has taken a back seat since COVID-19LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: //news.vistaradio.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/lisa-lapointe-illcit-drugs-interview.mp3