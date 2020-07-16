Canal Flats Fire and Rescue Service will be holding a virtual town hall Thursday night at 7 p.m. to go over recent changes and explain the path ahead.

The Village of Canal Flats said the event will be attended by Fire and Rescue Service leaders, Village administration and council and representatives of the Office of the BC Fire Commissioner.

All members of the public are invited to attend the virtual meeting via Zoom here.

Canal Flats said the meeting will be uploaded to YouTube after it ends, so those who miss the meeting can watch it.