The small 0.2-hectare wildfire reported in between Baynes Lake and Grasmere just west of Highway 93 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Supplied by B.C. Wildfire Service)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a small 0.2-hectare wildfire west of Highway 93 in the South Country near the Elk River.

The location of the blaze is approximately 10 kilometres south of Baynes Lake and 12 kilometres northwest of Grasmere and across the river from Kragmont.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was first discovered on Wednesday. The fire is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike in the area.

Crews are currently responding to the wildfire, with its stage of control being classified as “new”.