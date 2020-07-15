Ktunaxa Nation Council Social Sector Executive Director, Debbie Whitehead (right) with CFKR Executive Director, Lynnette Wray (left). (Supplied by Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

10 local organizations supporting vulnerable residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been given grants from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) totalling $109,120.

The CFKR said the grants are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) from the Federal Government.

“Our CFKR granting committee worked very hard to review all of the applications and keep up with all the timelines,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “All of the applications are focused on supporting the most vulnerable residents in our communities, the folks that have been impacted particularly hard by COVID-19. We appreciate all the work that these charities do and we’re so pleased we can support them.”

The following is a full list of the community organizations that received funding:

Ktunaxa Nation Council Society – Outreach, support, and communications: $35,000.

Elkford Women’s Task Force Society – Wage costs for COVID-19 staffing requirements at Elkford Play School: $10,000.

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it/Tobacco Plains Indian Band – Outreach, support, and communications: $15,000.

The Salvation Army Kootenay Valley Community Church/Cranbrook Salvation Army – Equipment for food security and home delivery of meals: $6,647.

Blue Lake Forest Education Society – COVID-19 Day Camp in Cranbrook: $5,060.

Blue Lake Forest Education Society – COVID-19 Day Camp in Fernie: $6,515.

City of Fernie – Trinity Lodge COVID-19 cleaning strategy: $7,860.

Community Connections Society of Southeast BC – Office renovations and technology for communications: $19,910.

BC SPCA/EK SPCA – Emergency pet food and board: $2,000.

SQx Danza – Dance program at the Jaffray school: $1,128.

“Some of the focuses were people dealing with homelessness, mental health issues, addictions, making sure we’re supporting elders and children and youth. They had a bunch of priorities identified and we used those to make the best granting decisions possible,” explained Wray.

The ECFS is a $350-million fund that is spread across Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada, in partnership with local community foundations across the country, with the goal of supporting charities and non-profit groups serving vulnerable Canadians.