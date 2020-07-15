Jill Carley has been appointed as a new vice-principal of Mount Baker Secondary School (MBSS), following Dave Hill’s promotion as principal last month.

The School District 5 (SD5) Board of Education recently formalized the announcement, as Carley will assume the role for the upcoming 2020/21 school year.

“Jill brings energy and enthusiasm to her position as vice-principal,” said Frank Lento, Board Chair of SD5. “Whether teaching social studies, computers or physical education, Jill inspires a passion for learning in her students. She’s a great addition to our leadership team at Mount Baker.”

From Cranbrook, Carley has 23 years of public education experience, spending 17 years with SD5. Carley is currently the vice-principal of Amy Woodland Elementary School in Cranbrook, but will now be moving over to Mount Baker in September.

“I look forward to being a part of such a fantastic secondary school team, especially as we move toward the revised B.C. 10-12 curriculum,” said Carley. “I’m also excited to be involved in athletics at the secondary school level, as physical education has always been a passion of mine.”

Carley said she’s thrilled to be part of a school that “provides so much opportunity to its students” and is looking ahead to reconnecting with some students she previously taught in elementary.

SD5 said Carley is married and enjoys camping, gardening, and biking, while also being an active member of the Wildhorse Bike Club.

