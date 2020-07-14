College of the Rockies will welcome Paul Vogt as its eighth President and Chief Executive Officer in mid-summer 2020. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

As of Monday, Paul Vogt has stepped into the position as the new President and CEO of the College of the Rockies following the retirement of David Walls.

The College said Vogt comes with a resume that includes a long career in public administration, with eight years as the head of the Manitoba public service and seven years of post-secondary teaching.

As well, Vogt was previously the president of Red River College in Winnipeg, where he had a successful track record of building industry engagement which drew in federal research grants.

“I’m excited to begin building on the College’s success and good work,” Vogt said. “The College has an excellent teaching reputation, and I have been impressed with the employees and management team’s overall passion to provide outstanding educational and innovative programming, especially in these challenging times.”

According to the College, Vogt is also a Rhodes Scholar and the recipient of several gratitude fellowships and public service awards, and holds a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Political Science from the University of Manitoba.

Vogt, who is becoming the eighth president of the College, is stepping into the role following the retirement of David Walls, who served as president and CEO for the last seven years.

“Walls led the College through a host of significant milestones, including the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program being offered entirely at the Cranbrook campus, the launch of Hospitality Management, the Invermere campus’ first diploma program, a complete College rebrand, construction projects including Patterson Hall and the new 100-bed student housing facilities, and most recently, the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the College of the Rockies.

The College has offered thanks to Walls for his time and welcomes Vogt into the position.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank David for his leadership for these last seven years and congratulate him on his retirement,” said Randal Macnair, Chair, College of the Rockies Board of Governors. “I would like to welcome Paul to the College, and look forward to working with him in the coming years.”