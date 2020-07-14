The City of Kimberley will be turning on the taps at the Rotary Splash park once again on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close.

Kimberley said the park will open with some enhanced safety measures to help limit the potential spread of the virus.

The City will add 12 large white circles on the grass around the park to help maintain physical distancing, and encourage people to stay in their circle with members of their household or group.

“We have been carefully planning the re-opening of all public parks and facilities,” said Brett Clark, Manager – Parks and Facilities. “It’s very important that we consider public safety at each space in order to ensure site-specific measures are in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. We can’t wait to see families out and enjoying the splash park but want to be clear that we must continue to practice social distancing, washing hands often, and please be patient with each other.”

Other safety measures put in place will include ensuring those under 12 are accompanied by an adult. As well, the public is asked to bring hand sanitizer and/or wipes, wash their hands often and use recycling and garbage bins.

Even as the outdoor park is set to open, Kimberley’s indoor facilities have no set reopening date.

The park will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily starting Friday.