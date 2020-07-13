A section of Kootenay Street North between 4th and 6th Street North will be closed on Tuesday to allow crews to repair a broken water main.

The City of Cranbrook said the road will be closed to all traffic for most of the day, and drivers are asked to watch out for and obey all signage.

“When driving through the City any time and you see vehicles with flashing red, blue or yellow lights, please be aware that workers are present. Reduce your speed and allow extra space when passing the vehicles or accident scene, where it is safe to do so,” said the City of Cranbrook.

The City is asking people travelling through the area to be cautious, slow down and follow any detours in place around the area.