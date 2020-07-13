Cranbrook RCMP responded to a head-on collision on Sunday along Highway 93 near Fort Steele and closed the road to traffic for several hours.

Police said traffic was stopped while officers investigated the crash scene.

The highway has since reopened to allow traffic to flow once again.

First responders found the two vehicles in the ditch in the northbound side of the highway.

According to the RCMP, one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, while all other occupants were able to get out.

Police said that witnesses report that a grey Chevrolet Malibu crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming grey Honda Civic, which was unable to avoid the collision.

Occupants from both vehicles have been taken to the hospital for assessment, with no serious injuries reported.

Police took breath samples from the diver of the Malibu and issued a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, along with several other violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.