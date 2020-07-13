Glider crash site near the Invermere airport. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue)

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSR) responded to a report of a downed glider east of the Invermere airport on Friday.

CVSR said a team was dispatched with a member of the RCMP to fly over and assess the crash site, followed by a second team accompanied by a doctor.

Mutual aid was brought in from Kimberley and Golden Search and Rescue teams to help out.

The pilot of the glider was evacuated using ropes and taken to Invermere Hospital via helicopter.