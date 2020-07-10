The elk calf rescued near Cranbrook on Friday, July 10, 2020. (Supplied by B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

An elk calf was rescued near Cranbrook on Friday by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, after it was found dehydrated and emaciated.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, the elk’s mother is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle.

“Please drive with care in wildlife zones,” said the BCCOS.

Officers have since taken the elk calf to Golden for rehabilitation.