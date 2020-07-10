This fundraiser is for new laminated glass protective covers used on the world’s very best and valuable heritage buildings.

Donations are tax-deductible and the name of the donor/donors will

be placed on a plaque that will be publically visible.

The Roman Catholic Church is a landmark historical building in

Fernie. It was built by love-filled contributions from early town

settlers and continues to be maintained by the hard work of

parishioners and by the generosity of others in the community and

elsewhere who value the beauty and history of this town. The

Roman Catholic Church is a majestic and unique historical

building in Fernie and in summer months is open for guided tours,

it’s also a member of the Fernie Historical Walk and Columbia

Basin Heritage tours. For information contact John at 250 430

1012 or Anne at 250 423 1344.

Photo Credits to Christine Graf and Anne Majic.

Fernie Catholic Church

According to Fernie Museum records the Catholic Church in

Fernie began in 1896 with the arrival of 200 miners to Coal Creek.

Father J. Welch, the priest from the Oblate Mission of St Eugene

was given the assignment of ministering to them and also given

responsibility for the construction of a church building.

Father Welch found kindness and generosity from contractors and

workers when church construction began and by 1897 many Cape

Breton families had arrived and volunteered a day’s pay each

month towards construction. Father Welch dedicated the church

the Holy Family in their honour. The fire of 1908 destroyed this

building along with most of the townsite of Fernie.

In 1911 a long coal mine strike was the catalyst for beginning

construction of present-day church in a traditional cruciform

pattern measuring 112 feet by 50 feet with bell tower soaring to

100 feet with building completed by 1912.

In 2005 it was determined that the church was in dire need of

cleaning and painting. Local attorney George Majic offered to

lead the fundraising effort. Sadly George passed away soon after

but his wife Anne and family-directed donations in his name to the

fundraiser. With donations pouring in enough money was raised to

invigorate the building by cleaning walls, statues, altars, glass

windows, and murals. The interior was painted and new lighting

fixtures installed with work completed in May of 2006. During

this time Mass was celebrated in the Parish Hall.

In 2010 fundraising again took place when it was determined the

roof needed replacement, today the Restoration Committee

responsible for previous fundraising work is back to make another

improvement to the majestic historical Church. This time it is to

replace the dark protective covers that shield the 27 exterior

stained glass windows made by the Luxfer Prism Company of

Toronto in 1912 .