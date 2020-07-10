This fundraiser is for new laminated glass protective covers used on the world’s very best and valuable heritage buildings.

 

Donations are tax-deductible and the name of the donor/donors will
be placed on a plaque that will be publically visible.
The Roman Catholic Church is a landmark historical building in
Fernie. It was built by love-filled contributions from early town
settlers and continues to be maintained by the hard work of
parishioners and by the generosity of others in the community and
elsewhere who value the beauty and history of this town. The
Roman Catholic Church is a majestic and unique historical
building in Fernie and in summer months is open for guided tours,
it’s also a member of the Fernie Historical Walk and Columbia
Basin Heritage tours. For information contact John at 250 430
1012 or Anne at 250 423 1344.

 

 

Photo Credits to Christine Graf and Anne Majic.

Fernie Catholic Church

According to Fernie Museum records the Catholic Church in
Fernie began in 1896 with the arrival of 200 miners to Coal Creek.
Father J. Welch, the priest from the Oblate Mission of St Eugene
was given the assignment of ministering to them and also given
responsibility for the construction of a church building.
Father Welch found kindness and generosity from contractors and
workers when church construction began and by 1897 many Cape
Breton families had arrived and volunteered a day’s pay each
month towards construction. Father Welch dedicated the church
the Holy Family in their honour. The fire of 1908 destroyed this
building along with most of the townsite of Fernie.
In 1911 a long coal mine strike was the catalyst for beginning
construction of present-day church in a traditional cruciform
pattern measuring 112 feet by 50 feet with bell tower soaring to
100 feet with building completed by 1912.
In 2005 it was determined that the church was in dire need of
cleaning and painting. Local attorney George Majic offered to
lead the fundraising effort. Sadly George passed away soon after
but his wife Anne and family-directed donations in his name to the
fundraiser. With donations pouring in enough money was raised to
invigorate the building by cleaning walls, statues, altars, glass
windows, and murals. The interior was painted and new lighting
fixtures installed with work completed in May of 2006. During
this time Mass was celebrated in the Parish Hall.
In 2010 fundraising again took place when it was determined the
roof needed replacement, today the Restoration Committee
responsible for previous fundraising work is back to make another
improvement to the majestic historical Church. This time it is to
replace the dark protective covers that shield the 27 exterior
stained glass windows made by the Luxfer Prism Company of
Toronto in 1912 .