Dennis Walker, staff July 10, 2020 Anne-Majic-left-Stephanie-Rogers-Stained-Glass-Window-Historical-Project-FernieThis fundraiser is for new laminated glass protective covers used on the world's very best and valuable heritage buildings.https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/video-1594335231-1.mp4 Donations are tax-deductible and the name of the donor/donors will be placed on a plaque that will be publically visible. The Roman Catholic Church is a landmark historical building in Fernie. It was built by love-filled contributions from early town settlers and continues to be maintained by the hard work of parishioners and by the generosity of others in the community and elsewhere who value the beauty and history of this town. The Roman Catholic Church is a majestic and unique historical building in Fernie and in summer months is open for guided tours, it's also a member of the Fernie Historical Walk and Columbia Basin Heritage tours. For information contact John at 250 430 1012 or Anne at 250 423 1344. Photo Credits to Christine Graf and Anne Majic. Fernie Catholic Church According to Fernie Museum records the Catholic Church in Fernie began in 1896 with the arrival of 200 miners to Coal Creek. Father J. Welch, the priest from the Oblate Mission of St Eugene was given the assignment of ministering to them and also given responsibility for the construction of a church building. Father Welch found kindness and generosity from contractors and workers when church construction began and by 1897 many Cape Breton families had arrived and volunteered a day's pay each month towards construction. Father Welch dedicated the church the Holy Family in their honour. The fire of 1908 destroyed this building along with most of the townsite of Fernie. In 1911 a long coal mine strike was the catalyst for beginning construction of present-day church in a traditional cruciform pattern measuring 112 feet by 50 feet with bell tower soaring to 100 feet with building completed by 1912. In 2005 it was determined that the church was in dire need of cleaning and painting. Local attorney George Majic offered to lead the fundraising effort. Sadly George passed away soon after but his wife Anne and family-directed donations in his name to the fundraiser. With donations pouring in enough money was raised to invigorate the building by cleaning walls, statues, altars, glass windows, and murals. The interior was painted and new lighting fixtures installed with work completed in May of 2006. During this time Mass was celebrated in the Parish Hall. In 2010 fundraising again took place when it was determined the roof needed replacement, today the Restoration Committee responsible for previous fundraising work is back to make another improvement to the majestic historical Church. This time it is to replace the dark protective covers that shield the 27 exterior stained glass windows made by the Luxfer Prism Company of Toronto in 1912 .