The white Toyoto Corolla involved in a hit and run in Cranbrook on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting assistance from the public as they look to find a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run last week.

Police said around 6:45 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, an RCMP officer was flagged down and alerted to a recent and hit and run.

“A white Toyota Corolla did not stop at the stop sign and collided with another vehicle,” said Cranbrook RCMP. “The Corolla stopped briefly but then left the scene at a high rate of speed without providing any information to the other driver.”

The incident occurred near Ridgeview Road and Willowbrook Drive in Cranbrook.

Police said the Corolla had B.C. license plates EE6-57M at the time of the incident. RCMP determined that the car was in fact stolen. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly a woman.

“An occupant of the vehicle which was struck was able to get a photo of the suspect vehicle before it took off,” noted RCMP.

Those that may have information are asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).