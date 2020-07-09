NewsDr. Bonnie Henry receives national recognition SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff July 9, 2020 (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)She has a line of shoes named after her and now Dr. Bonnie Henry has won a national award.B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer was given the Canadian Public Relations Society award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management.The award is given to a Canadian who is not a professional communicator but to someone who demonstrates consistent leadership in communications.Dr. Henry was awarded by the Society for being one of the most effective public health communicators of the COVID-19 pandemic.Astronaut Chris Hadfield, Olympian Clara Hughes, and Rick Hansen are some other notable recipients of the award.*** Story by Wendy Gray ***