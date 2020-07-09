A couple from Calgary were air-lifted to safety by search teams in B.C. after an overdue trip in Turbine Canyon in Alberta led them across the provincial border.

Kananaskis RCMP said the couple planned an overnight trip to Turbine Canyon, near the B.C./Alberta border on Monday, July 6th and were expected back the following day. When the couple had not returned in the morning, concerned family members contacted the Kananaskis Emergency Services.

Teams were dispatched to search the area until around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and resumed at 6:30 on Thursday morning. Several hours later, around 9:00 a.m., police said the couple was found uninjured in the area near Height of the Rockies Provincial Park, in B.C.

The two were air-lifted to a staging area via helicopter and were assessed by Emergency Medical Services.

The inter-provincial search efforts included Kananaskis RCMP, Canmore RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services, Kananaskis Emergency Services and Kananaskis Public Safety Alberta Parks and Alpine Helicopters in Alberta, with the help of Columbia Valley RCMP, Columbia Valley Search and Rescue and Elkford Search and Rescue.

“Despite the warmer summer weather, we would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts that current conditions in higher elevations are still snow-covered and to plan accordingly,” said Jeremy Mackenzie, public safety specialist with Kananaskis Public Safety,

Those planning a backcountry hiking or camping trip are reminded to tell a family member or friends a detailed route plan and bring a satellite phone or messaging equipment, such as a SPOT or inReach device.