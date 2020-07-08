Columbia Valley RCMP received two reports over the weekend of stranded tubers and paddlers on Lake Windermere.

On Friday, July 3rd, RCMP received an abandoned 911 call. Getting in touch with the caller, they explained they were stuck on Lake Windermere on their tubes and had floated beyond their stopping point.

“As they were stranded on an island, police contacted the rental location where the tubes were obtained and assisted the stranded group,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “Everyone was later confirmed safe.”

The following day on Saturday, July 4th, RCMP got another report of stranded paddlers near Invermere’s Kinsmen Beach.

“The complainant reported that her and her friend were floating on the water and the wind was making it hard for them to paddle back,” said RCMP.

Both people were eventually able to return to land.

The pair of incidents has prompted a reminder to exercise extra caution on any body of water, whether it be a lake, river, or creek.