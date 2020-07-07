A woman from Lethbridge is facing several charges after she was caught by police for reportedly driving into oncoming traffic and swerving excessively on Monday.

Elk Valley RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services responded to three reports of a driver in a white Nissan Altima driving erratically, who was first reported in Elko, then Sparwood and finally near Elkford.

RCMP said officers spotted the driver near the four-way intersection in Elkford, but she sped off when officers attempted to stop her vehicle.

Police added that they chose not to pursue the Altima out of concern for public safety, but they did head south on Highway 43, where the vehicle was last seen.

Officers later caught up with the driver and pulled her over, the woman was immediately arrested for a handful of offences. Police said the driver is facing charges including operating while impaired, dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, failure or refusal to comply with blood demand, possession of stolen property and failure to comply with undertaking. The woman from Alberta is currently awaiting a bail hearing for her charges.

Nobody from the public, the driver, or any RCMP officers were injured in the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnesses any part of the incident or recorded it on video is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP.