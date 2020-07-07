The masked suspect seen wielding a knife attempting to gain entry to a Fernie residence on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

Elk Valley RCMP is investigating and looking for a masked suspect that brandished a knife while attempting to break into a home in Fernie.

RCMP said the attempted break-in occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

“The male was wearing a large, white semi-rigid face mask with exaggerated facial features; light coloured pants; a dark hoodie with light coloured contrast stitching at the seams, including wrist, shoulder, neck and hood opening; and was seen trying to force the lock with the knife before leaving the residence,” said Elk Valley RCMP.

The home was a new residence and was equipped with surveillance cameras and doorbell camera.

RCMP did not disclose the neighbourhood or street where the attempted break-in took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at (250) 425-6233 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.net.