Highway 3 using single-lane traffic following vehicle accident outside of Creston Ryley McCormack, staff July 6, 2020 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) DriveBC said Highway 3 is using single-lane alternating traffic following a vehicle incident between Canyon-Lister Road and Lakeview Arrow Creek Road east of Creston. DriveBC is asking drivers to be on the lookout for traffic control through the area until crews clear out the scene. Details into the incident are sparse at this time, as there is no word on injuries or what caused the accident.