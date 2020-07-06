The man charged with ramming a truck through a gate at Rideau Hall last week was armed with two shotguns, a rifle, and a revolver, and threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly released court documents add detail to the charges Canadian Forces member Corey Hurren is now facing after the incident on July 2nd.

Information sworn by an RCMP officer alleges that Hurren had with him a prohibited M-14 rifle, plus the shotguns and a revolver made by Hi-Standard.

He’s also accused of having a prohibited high-capacity magazine.

Aside from 21 charges relate to the weapons, Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the Prime Minister.