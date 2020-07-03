Artists from Sparwood, the Elk Valley, and around the Columbia Basin are invited to submit artwork to help the District of Sparwood beautify the community.

Sparwood said the program will display select pieces of art on aluminum banners which will be hung from utility poles throughout the area for visitors and residents to enjoy. Submissions with themes of heritage, environment, connection to the community, and love of Sparwood will be up for consideration.

“We are really excited to see this project move forward. We were fortunate to secure a $20,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, which allows us to kick off this program and invest in the first set of banners. It is Council’s hope that, through this program, we can showcase artwork from residents and continue to beautify and connect the community through art,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks.

Artists may submit up to two pieces using any medium for consideration by the Street Banner Advisory Group and Sparwood Council. The District said artists who have their work chosen to be displayed will receive $500 and have their work showcased on the District of Sparwood’s website and around the community.

The due date for submission is August 31st at 11:59 p.m.

Sparwood said its District Council is also looking for nominations of a youth and senior representative to join the Street Banner Advisory Group, which will evaluate artist submissions.

Details on submitting artwork for consideration can be found here.