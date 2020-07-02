The Cranbrook Public Library will once again be opening its doors on Wednesday, July 8th after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the Cranbrook Public Library Board passed a motion to proceed with their reopening plan, which includes a new operating schedule for the summer months.

Operating hours for July and August will be from 10:00 to 2:00 pm Monday to Friday, excluding Wednesday, which will see hours from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Curbside pick-up will be offered by the library as well. Library Takeout, as it is called, will operate at the following times:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3:20 pm to 5:20 pm

Wednesday 10:20 am to 12:20 pm

Saturday 9:40 am to 5:20 pm



“While we look forward to welcoming people into the library again, we want to create safe environment for everyone,” said Ursula Brigl, Chief Librarian. “That is why we are limiting our operating hours. It will give staff time to complete important tasks, such as disinfecting and reshelving returned library materials, while there are no members of the public in the building. Library Takeout, our curbside service, will still be available Monday through Saturday even when the building is closed.”

The City of Cranbrook is reminding all library visitors, as well as any visitors to Cranbrook’s other facilities, to wash their hands, maintain physical distancing, and wear masks when distancing may not be possible.

“You should continue to keep your circle small, wash your hands regularly and bring hand sanitizer with you when you are out,” said the City of Cranbrook. “Stay home if you are sick and please be patient with other users around you.”

The Cranbrook Public Library will be offering a full range of services in a limited capacity. Some important restrictions will be in place, as outlined by the library below:

A maximum of 35 patrons in the library at any given time;

Library Takeout curbside pickup service for those who are uncomfortable coming in;

Short visits (30 minutes or less is recommended);

Up to 3 patrons per aisle while looking for material to borrow,

Fewer public access computers available to allow for physical distancing;

Fewer reading chairs and fewer study desk spaces;

An online Summer Reading Club with virtual programs;

Contactless borrowing at one of the new self-checkout kiosks.

