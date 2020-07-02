The District of Inveremere believed the vandalism on the Columbia Valley Centre happened between the evening of Saturday, June 27th and the following morning. (Supplied by the District of Invermere)

Two main lobby windows were smashed over the weekend when the Columbia Valley Centre became a target of vandalism.

The District of Invermere said the vandalism happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, June 27th, and Sunday morning.

“This intentional act of criminal damage has left staff and community members disappointed and angry. It saddens us all when things like this happen because it is against the whole spirit of our community, this is not Invermere, this is not who we are,” said the District of Invermere.

The District added that the Columbia Valley RCMP are investigating the incident, and anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Columbia Valley Detachment at 250-342-9292 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.