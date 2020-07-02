News Cranbrook resumes downtown parking fee collection SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 2, 2020 (Supplied by Unsplash) Starting on July 1st, Cranbrook has begun collecting fees from downtown parking meters and leased spaces after a three-month hiatus. Cranbrook said that City Council made the call to suspend all downtown parking fees in April, to help reduce the financial burden on workers and visitors in the downtown area. The City charges $35 plus tax a month to reserve a downtown parking stall.