The City of Cranbrook is planning to reopen the Rotary Park Splash Pad and the Kinsmen Spray Park in mid-July.

Tentative plans are in place for the Rotary Park splash pad to be open for public use on Tuesday, June 14th, while the Kinsmen Spray Park is scheduled to open on Friday, July 17th.

“As with all of our outdoor spaces and amenities, the City of Cranbrook has been closely following the guidance shared by the Province of B.C. and the Province Health Office through information provided by Interior Health to make our spaces as safe as possible,” said the City of Cranbrook. “It is important that anyone using any of our spaces to remember to continue to practice proper physical distancing and carry your own hand sanitizer or wipes when using any public facilities.”

Cranbrook said the splash pad and spray park are similar to playgrounds, in that the areas have many contact points and won’t be routinely cleaned or sanitized. The City said residents should bring their own sanitizer and use it regularly if planning to use the two sites.

The public washrooms at Rotary Park are currently open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm, with staff cleaning the bathrooms twice a day.

“Just because many of our outdoor spaces and amenities are already accessible, it does not mean things are back to normal when it comes to COVID-19,” noted the City of Cranbrook. “It is important that everyone continue to maintain proper physical distancing and wear masks when that distancing may not be possible.”

The City said public circles should remain small, and that residents should be routinely washing their hands and using hand sanitizer when in public places.

“Stay home if you are sick and please be patient with other users around you.”

