My Community Now Valley Strong Project, Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff July 1, 2020 Columbia-Valley-Chamber-of-Commerce Pete Bourke, Executive Director of the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce talks about the Valley Strong Project https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Pete-Bourke-Executive-Director-Columbia-Valley-Chamber-of-Commerce.mp3 #VALLEYSTRONG…………AG Valley Foods, Arrowhead Brewing Company, Artym Gallery, Avenue – modern… Posted by Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 30, 2020