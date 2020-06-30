A black bear in the Elk Valley had to be destroyed by Conservation Officers over the weekend after it came back to the area and became food-conditioned.

The cinnamon-coloured black bear had previously been captured and relocated, but eventually made its way back to Elkford to feed on garbage that had been left outside.

Members of the Conservation Officer Service had to destroy the bear on Sunday, June 28th.

WildSafeBC said a resident was issued a violation ticket under the BC Wildlife Act for attracting dangerous wildlife to their property with unsecured attractants.

“WildSafeBC urges the public to secure their garbage and food to avoid teaching bears to associate humans with sources of food. Food-conditioned bears are more likely to get into conflict with people and be a potential safety risk in the community,” said WildSafeBC.

Residents who have a run-in with a bear or any other kind of wild animal are encouraged to report it to the RAPP line.