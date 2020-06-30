WILDBCs-Patty-Kolesnichenko (right ) -and-KIS-Principal-Kari-Johnston ( Left )-live-in-studio

talking about K.I.S. now approved as a part of the Wild School Program. Kimberley Independent School is excited to be teaming up with WildBC and is now approved as part of the Wild School Program. Over the next 3 years, KIS staff will be working closely with the WildBC facilitator to provide hands-on, interdisciplinary, and place-based learning and experiences in and about nature. KIS and WildBC have many similar goals and we look forward to the partnership over the upcoming years where we will “be Wild (Wonder, Inquire, Learn and Do) to increase the engagement of our students in environmental learning, outdoor field experience and ongoing connections to conservation in their community. We look forward to enhancing our already existing place-based learning program starting in September