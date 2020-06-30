Flooding in Fairmont Hot Springs on May 31st, 2020. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, Facebook)

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) has been made available for eligible residents impacted by overland flooding between May 18th and June 1st.

Affected properties in the East Kootenay, Central Kootenay, Kootenay Boundary (Electoral Areas C, D, E), and Columbia Shuswap regional districts can access the funds. The funding also includes all First Nation communities, municipalities, and electoral areas within the regional districts’ geographic boundaries.

“DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies that were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses,” said the B.C. Government.

Applications are open until September 28, 2020, and can be submitted to Emergency Management BC.

MORE: DFA Application (B.C. Government) http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

Disaster Financial Assistance does have conditions that must be met by qualifying property owners, organizations, municipalities, and tenants. Financial assistance will be given for each accepted claim at 80% of the total amount of damage exceeding $1,000, with a maximum claim of $300,000. Claims can be made in multiple categories, but homeowners or residential tenants must prove the home is their principal residence.

Seasonal or recreational properties are not eligible for funding, as well as hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items such as jewelry, fur coats and collectibles, as well as recreational items such as bicycles.

Any small business owner or farm owner must prove their business or farm is their primary source of income, and charitable organizations must provide a large benefit to the majority of the community.