Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on June 29, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

26 COVID-19 cases have been added across B.C. since Friday, adding up to 2,904 total cases as of Monday, June 29th.

Between Friday and Saturday, 10 infections were reported, with another 14 recorded between Saturday and Sunday, and two more were confirmed between Sunday and Monday afternoon.

So far 2,577 people have made a full recovery from the virus, with 153 cases currently remaining active.

No new deaths have been attributed to the illness since Friday. COVID-19 has been responsible for the deaths of 174 British Columbians.

The Interior Health region has added one more case to its total over the weekend, totalling 200 infections to date.

“We must remember that COVID-19 remains a risk for everyone. Even though our new cases are low, we need to keep it there. As we gradually transition, we need to remain vigilant,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer. “One slip is all we need to cause a significant rebound, and we have seen that happen in jurisdictions around us.”

Henry asks all B.C. residents to continue their efforts in adhering to public health advice, at home and while travelling.

“As Phase 3 allows for more types of activities, how we interact with each other, does not change. No matter what your summer plans may entail, or where you may go or where you’re from, be respectful and do your part,” said Henry.