Tree blocking the Columbia River through Fairmont Hot Springs near the 14th fairway of the Riverside Golf Course. (Supplied by Regional District of East Kootenay)

The Columbia River currently has a safety hazard, as a fallen tree is blocking a popular area where residents, float, tube, or kayak.

“There is a large tree blocking the main channel on the Columbia River near the 14th fairway on Riverside Golf Course between the highway bridge and railway bridge,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer. “We know this is a popular spot for people to tube and float and want to get the word out so people are aware of the potential hazard.”

Common put-in points now have signage alerting to the potential hazard, while alerts have also been posted on social media.

Given the recent rain and debris flows, falling trees and other debris are impacting waterways.

Duczek said recreationalists are urged to know the route before they go and use extra caution on all waterways.