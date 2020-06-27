My Community Now A Saturday at the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff June 27, 2020 Another-Saturday-at-Cranbrooks-Farmers-Market Meeting and interviewing some of the vendors at Cranbrook’s Farmer’s Market including Melody from The Sewing Room and Sawyer working with his Papa with Eclectic Arts. Interview segments are airing on the 2day-FM breakfast show with the full conversations on the audio posted below between the photos and video. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/The-Sewing-Room-MELDOY-video-at-Cranbrook-Farmers-Market.mp4 Sawyer ( interview below ) working with his Papa. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/FM-Sawyer-Eclectic-.mp3 Interview with Melody from The Sewing Room https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/FM-Melody-with-The-Sewing-Room.mp3 Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Manager Jessica Kazemi. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/FM-Manager-Jessica-Kazemi.mp3