Meeting and interviewing some of the vendors at Cranbrook’s Farmer’s Market including Melody from The Sewing Room and Sawyer working with his Papa with Eclectic Arts. Interview segments are airing on the 2day-FM breakfast show with the full conversations on the audio posted below between the photos and video.

Sawyer ( interview below ) working with his Papa.

Interview with Melody from The Sewing Room

Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Manager Jessica Kazemi.