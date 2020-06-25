The University of Las Vegas Rebels (UNLV) have gotten a commitment from an all-time great of the KIJHL’s Kimberley Dynamiters.

21-year-old Brock Palmer has committed to the Rebels and will play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) next season.

Palmer is Kimberley’s all-time leading scorer following just three seasons in the KIJHL. The Coaldale, AB native collected 237 career points (102 goals, 135 assists) in 141 games in the red and black.

Playing 45 playoff games, Palmer had 62 points (15 goals, 47 assists), helping the Dynamiter win a KIJHL Championship in 2018 and helping them return to the final the following year, only to fall to the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Through the 2020 playoffs, Palmer had 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 7 games before the rest of the playoffs and season was cancelled due to COVID-19.