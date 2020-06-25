Landmark Cinemas will be reopening Cranbrook’s Columbia Theatre next Friday, July 3rd.

Several locations are opening in Alberta this Friday, June 26th, while the majority of B.C. theatres owned by Landmark will open as of July 3rd along with a handful of Alberta locations and their Saskatchewan theatres in Regina and Saskatoon.

“We have implemented recommended hygiene and physical distancing protocols throughout our theatre and in each auditorium, but we cannot guarantee your physical health,” said Landmark Cinemas. “We ask that you do your part by observing all recommended hygiene and physical distancing guidelines during your visit, and ask that you let us know if there is anything we can do to improve your experience.”

A number of protocols are being implemented by the theatre such as reducing capacity and mandating seating arrangements to ensure physical distancing. Landmark said their recliner theatres will see a 50% reduction in capacity, while traditional seating will be scaled back by 75%.

“Theatre capacity will vary to adhere to provincial and municipal occupancy guidelines.”

Landmark said recliner seating locations will have alternating loveseats blocked off with a checkerboard pattern in front and behind each guest while traditional seating locations will have three seats between each pair of seats and alternating rows blocked off.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, is asked to stay at home. Guests arriving more than 20 minutes before their showing may have to wait outside.

Movies playing in Cranbrook upon reopening will include Trolls: World Tour and Sonic the Hedgehog among others. However, older favourites such as Ghostbusters, Footloose and Jurassic Park will have showings alongside Star Wars: the Force Awakens, Deadpool, The Jungle Book, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

A full list of protocols and best practices if you plan to see a movie when theatres reopen can visit the link below:

MORE: Landmark Cinemas COVID-19 Protocols (Landmark Cinemas)

MORE: Cranbrook Showtimes (Landmark Cinemas)