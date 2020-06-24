Reports and witnesses said a motor vehicle collision occurred in the Windermere area Wednesday afternoon, blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 93/95.

One driver was told by traffic control to loop back to Fairmont Hot Springs to detour around the accident.

Preliminary details about the incident are limited at this time. Early reports say vehicles are still able to get past the scene using Westside Road or Windermere Loop Road.

There has been no official word from the RCMP about the severity of the accident, but they did says the highway is closed indefinitely. Drive BC has yet to update its road conditions for the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.