Four Kootenay communities will receive funding for pathways and trails to be used by pedestrians and cyclists, which will include two projects in the East Kootenay.

The Province said $500,000 will go to the Balmer Drive and Alpine Way Connectivity Improvements Project in Elkford. The project will include a new sidewalk with wheelchair ramps, crosswalks, and connectivity to existing trails.

Kimberley will receive $120,416 for its 4th Avenue Pathway Connection, which will provide new active transportation and connections between neighbourhoods, assisted living facilities, schools and health centres.

“People across B.C. have a real appetite for safe, alternative ways of getting around,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “One way to restart our provincial economy is to work with municipalities and Indigenous communities to support new active transportation projects.”

Funding comes from the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, which provides Indigenous governments, municipalities and regional districts with support to build new and improve existing infrastructure.

“These infrastructure investments strengthen Kootenay communities and give us opportunities to get around and keep fit,” said Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “As a lifelong cycling and walking commuter, I know the value these investments bring and look forward to seeing our communities using the new connections soon.”

Other communities in the Kootenays include Nelson, which will receive $424,510 Primary Bike Route Project, from the Fairview neighbourhood to downtown, and $6,800 will go to Revelstoke to build bike racks around the community.