Fernie is taking a unique approach to Canada Day 2020, and hosting a number of online events, which will include a virtual concert featuring a lineup packed with local talent.

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the City of Fernie and a number of other groups to present a virtual Canada Day for residents to take part in from the comfort of home.

The concert will begin with the singing of O Canada led by Hark Raving Sirens, who will be followed by four other local favourites.

Bluegrass/folk band Redgirl will make an appearance with its lead singer Anie Radish.

“Redgirl’s music is built around her pure and unfettered voice, clawhammer banjo, guitar and, occasionally, a sassy ukulele,” said the Chamber of Commerce. “Michael Hepher (married to Radish) on lead guitar, mandolin and backing vocals, brings a balance in harmony, humour and musical creativity to the songs and stories of the band.”

East Kootenay-based female trio Wild Honey will be included in the lineup to perform their take on roots music.

As well, punk rock band, The Runs will make an appearance at the concert.

“The Runs are Fernie’s favourite punk rock band, back to melt your faces off and be the catalyst of an awesome living room mosh and dance party,” said the Chamber.

Finally, five-piece alt-rock band and local favourite Shred Kelly will top off the concert.

“Over the past decade, the band has taken their highly energetic live show from humble beginnings on the Canadian ski-town circuit to the international stage. We are especially excited to hear songs from their new record ‘Like a Rising Sun’ released on June 19, 2020,” said the Fernie Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber said the concert will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1st, with prizes up for grabs for the best dressed and best dance moves for those joined via Zoom. Login details will be posted on the Fernie Chamber of Commerce and City of Fernie’s Facebook pages.