Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire East Kootenay region and the Elk Valley for Wednesday afternoon.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

In addition to the East Kootenay and Elk Valley, the Kootenay Lake, including Creston are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

The storm is predicted to come into the region in the afternoon and continue until late in the evening.

Forecasts from Environment Canada said that the storm will likely clear out overnight and give way to mainly sunny skies on Thursday.