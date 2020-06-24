Fernie SAR's Class D Fixed Line helicopter rescue team transporting the injured hiker into the care of Kimberley SAR before transport to hospital on Sunday, June 21, 2020. (Supplied by Fernie SAR)

Kimberley and Fernie Search and Rescue responded on Father’s Day after a hiker seriously injured his lower leg after falling on Bootleg Mountain.

Fernie SAR was called to assist Kimberley SAR on the call as a 35-year-old man fell in the snow on Bootleg Mountain and slid into a tree.

Search and Rescue said the man was celebrating Father’s Day with his father at the time of the incident, seriously injuring his lower leg.

Bighorn Helicopters and Fernie’s Class D Fixed Line helicopter rescue team were able to secure the hiker and his father, delivering them into the care of Kimberley SAR.

The hiker then received additional treatment before being transported to hospital.