$45,000 donation from the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary pushed the EKFH SPEC CT campaign to its goal. (Supplied by the East Kootenay Foundation for Health)

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health has concluded its SPEC CT fundraising campaign after a $45,000 donation from the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary pushed it to the $1.2-million goal.

The EFKH said it will use funds gathered to purchase the equipment for the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

“The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary realized that the COVID 19 pandemic has put a financial strain on most of the local businesses, we knew that the SPECT CT was an important piece of equipment for the EKR Hospital, we were happy and grateful that we were able to provide the money needed to complete the EKFH fundraising,” said Melanie Dodgson, President of the Board for the CHCA.

The EKFH said it is thankful for this final donation push, and for all other doners through its campaign.

“I was so excited to get the call from the Auxiliary. I was worried with COVID and the unknown future that it would take a long time to finish this campaign,” said Brenna Baker, Executive Director for the EKFH. “We are so very fortunate to have organizations and community members that are so giving! We are very thankful to all of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary volunteers and the hard work they put into raising funds for health care in our community. On behalf of the EKFH Board and Staff, we want to thank all of you!”

The SPEC CT is a high-tech medical testing device that can help diagnose, track and assist with setting up treatments for a wide range of ailments, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and many others.