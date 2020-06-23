Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, Cranbrook will be celebrating Canada Day with a community photo competition in collaboration with several local businesses and Genex Marketing.

“Celebrate Cranbrook on Canada Day” has an online portal where residents can take photos in and around Cranbrook to share in the contest. All of the submitted photos will then be compiled into a video that celebrates Cranbrook, which will be released on Canada Day on July 1st. The deadline for photo submissions is June 27th.

Through a lottery system, those that submitted photos will be entered to win over $2,000 in prizes from local businesses that donated to the contest.

The final produced video will be published on the City of Cranbrook’s various webpages and social media accounts starting July 1st and continuing for several days. Cranbrook is anticipating several thousand views from the video.

According to the City of Cranbrook, the “Cars Under the Stars” event still has the potential to proceed on July 1st, but the project is facing difficulties with provincial health restrictions.

The City said they have secured a giant LED screen, stage and bands for the event, should restrictions be eased. However, only 50 cars would be allowed at this time. The City said they have to provide notice to the sound and light company no later than June 27th if the event is going to proceed.

At this time, the City has no financial obligation to the company or bands if the event is cancelled.