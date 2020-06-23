Invermere's Athalmer Neighbourhood on the Lake Windermere Resort Lands purchased by the District of Invermere in April 2019. (Supplied by District of Invermere)

The first public engagement for Invermere’s Athalmer Neighbourhood Plan, including the Lake Windermere Resort Lands will be held Thursday, June 25th.

Anyone wanting to participate will have to register online.

B&A Planning Group is facilitating the development of the neighbourhood plan, which will also encompass the Lake Windermere Public Lands that were purchased by the District of Invermere.

A survey was previously published to gather feedback on the plan, but Thursday will mark the first open forum in the process.

“The virtual information session will provide the community the opportunity to meet the project team, learn more about the Athalmer Neighbourhood Plan and concepts for the Lake Windermere Public Lands,” said the District of Invermere.

