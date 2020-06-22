Map of the area impacted by Cranbrook's water main flushing operations starting on June 22nd. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook’s annual water main flushing operations will move to the southeast part of the city later on in the day on Monday.

The City said that customers on Cranbrook’s water supply between 1st Avenue South and 14th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 16th Street south may see some discoloration in their water as work is being done.

Cranbrook said users that see discolouration can simply run their cold water taps until it comes out clear. It added that the discolouration is not a public health concern.

The City said it flushes water mains once a year to ensure the best water quality possible for residents and businesses.