My Community Now Sam Steele Sweethearts 2020 introductions Dennis Walker, staff June 20, 2020 The 2020 Sam Steele Sweethearts official introduction Saturday, June 20th at Cranbrook History Centre. Ruby Garret, Ashlyn Patterson, Mia Miles, Naomi Hall, Madeline Gauthier, and our own Makayla Gallina took part along with the outgoing 2019 Queen and Princess. Interviews below. Mykayla Gallina https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Mykala-Gallina-Sponcored-by-2day-FM.mp3 Faith McWhirter, Sam Steele Sweetheart 2019 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Faith-McWirter.mp3 Sam Steele Sweetheart directors. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Sweetheart-director.mp3