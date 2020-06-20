The 2020 Sam Steele Sweethearts official introduction Saturday, June 20th at Cranbrook History Centre.

Ruby Garret, Ashlyn Patterson, Mia Miles, Naomi Hall, Madeline Gauthier, and our own Makayla Gallina

took part along with the outgoing 2019 Queen and Princess. Interviews below.

Mykayla Gallina

Faith McWhirter, Sam Steele Sweetheart 2019

Sam Steele Sweetheart directors.